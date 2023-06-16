NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Adobe Inc., up $4.27 to $495.18.
The software maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
Humana Inc., down $18.20 to $445.65.
The insurer said it expects pent-up demand for medical services to drive costs in 2023.
Cabot Corp., down $6.07 to $68.55.
The chemical company said soft demand in China and globally will hurt its profits in fiscal 2023.
IRobot Corp., up $8.92 to $51.
British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of the robot vacuum maker.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up 67 cents to $4.73.
The spaceflight services company said it will start commercial launches at the end of June.
Squarespace Inc., up $1.37 to $32.76.
The software company said it is buying the assets of Google Domains.
Steel Dynamics Inc., down $3.43 to $102.53.
The steel producer and metals recycler gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Walt Disney Co., down $1.62 to $91.32.
The entertainment and theme park giant said Christine M. McCarthy is resigning as chief financial officer.
