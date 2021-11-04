RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced Carquest by Advance as a new retail concept under Advance’s portfolio of brands. The store model targets the emerging automotive DIY channel and is designed specifically for independent owners who receive additional operations and merchandising DIY support from Advance.
Carquest by Advance stores feature interior and exterior signage, along with a core selection of DIY automotive parts and products made available by Advance. The merchandise assortment includes DieHard® batteries, America’s most trusted auto battery, which is owned by Advance. In addition to stocking the core product assortment, independent owners can leverage Advance’s network of supplier partners or work with local suppliers to carry other parts that meet the unique needs of the communities they serve.
Carquest by Advance stores can also offer free curbside services, including battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation, curbside and in-store parts pickup and DIY-friendly hours. Independent owners can tap into Advance’s resources, technical support and existing customer platforms such as Advance’s SpeedPerks loyalty program and e-Receipt messaging.
“Carquest by Advance is the culmination of years of research and development alongside our independent store partners,” said Junior Word, division president, Carquest North America. “Our Professional business supporting repair shops has traditionally been a strength of ours. However, in conversations with independent owners, we identified significant opportunities to also increase their DIY traffic. Through this business model and a focus on the DIYer, Carquest is committed to ensuring the success of our existing and future independent owners.”
By the end of the calendar year, Advance expects to support 20 Carquest by Advance locations in operation. Portland, Ore.-based Baxter Auto Parts will operate 19 stores in the Pacific Northwest, while longtime Carquest independent owner Kittrell Auto Parts currently operates a location in Beaufort, N.C.
“The average age of vehicles on the road today is increasing and the demand is there for more auto parts retailers,” said Jason McDonell, executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Carquest by Advance provides independent owners with the opportunity to leverage our business support, significant portfolio of brands and buying power. Combined with the passion our independent owners have in serving their local communities, this model creates a compelling solution to meet growing consumer demand.”
Advance plans to target additional Carquest by Advance locations in markets across the U.S. in 2022 where Advance does not carry a significant retail presence.
