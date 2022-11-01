DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“We executed exceptionally well in the third quarter, delivering record quarterly revenue and earnings on improved supply and manufacturing output,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “Demand for our precision power products was strong. We believe that our solid backlog, balanced market exposure and robust design win pipeline position Advanced Energy to continue to outperform our markets moving forward.”
Quarter Results
Sales were $516.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $440.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $346.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
GAAP net income from continuing operations was $74.9 million or $1.99 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with $44.8 million or $1.19 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $21.0 million or $0.55 per diluted share a year ago.
Non-GAAP net income was $79.6 million or $2.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. This compares with $54.3 million or $1.44 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022, and $34.0 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
Advanced Energy generated $65.4 million of cash flow from continuing operations during the quarter, repurchased $2.4 million of common stock and paid $3.8 million in a quarterly dividend.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance
Based on the Company’s current view, beliefs, and assumptions, guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 is within the following ranges:
Q4 2022
Revenues
$470 million +/- $20 million
GAAP EPS from continuing operations
$1.18 +/- $0.25
Non-GAAP EPS
$1.55 +/- $0.25
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, November 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter financial results. To participate in the live earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-0890 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the meeting and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial +1-201-389-0918. A webcast will also be available on our investor web page at ir.advancedenergy.com in the Events & Presentations section. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges, non-economic foreign currency remeasurements, and other cash charges which are not part of our usual operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends, and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, we believe that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. To gain a complete picture of all effects on our financial results from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP measures as well, as the items excluded from non-GAAP measures may contribute to not accurately reflecting the underlying performance of the company’s continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. Furthermore, the use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and statements we make on the above announced conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this report that are not historical information are forward-looking statements. For example, statements relating to our beliefs, expectations and plans are forward-looking statements, as are statements that certain actions, conditions, or circumstances will continue. The inclusion of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "can," "may," "might," "continue," "enables," "plan," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "likely," "potential," or "believe," as well as statements that events or circumstances "will" occur or continue, indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) supply chain disruptions and component shortages that may impact our ability to timely manufacture products and deliver to customers; (b) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services, including supply chain cost increases, other inflationary pressures, economic downturns, and volatility and cyclicality of the industries we serve; (c) the impact of political and geographical risks, including trade and other international disputes, war, terrorism, or geopolitical tensions; (d) managing backlog orders; (e) our ability to develop new products expeditiously and be successful in the design win process; (f) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (g) the risks and uncertainties related to the integration of acquired companies including SL Power Electronics; (h) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our operations; (i) our ability to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind-down; (j) the accuracy of our assumptions on which our financial statement projections are based; (k) the timing of orders received from customers; (l) our ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (m) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017, any of which could negatively impact our customers’ and our presence, operations, and financial results. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advancedenergy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970-407-6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to us on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release.
|ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Sales, net
$
516,274
$
346,093
$
440,949
$
1,354,682
$
1,059,024
Cost of sales
325,056
226,054
278,791
856,990
666,449
Gross profit
191,218
120,039
162,158
497,692
392,575
Gross margin %
37.0
%
34.7
%
36.8
%
36.7
%
37.1
%
Operating expenses:
Research and development
49,760
40,578
48,009
141,383
120,865
Selling, general, and administrative
56,716
48,373
55,022
161,056
143,214
Amortization of intangible assets
7,049
5,607
6,523
19,081
16,504
Restructuring expense (benefit)
121
1,272
(161
)
1,178
2,521
Total operating expenses
113,646
95,830
109,393
322,698
283,104
Operating income
77,572
24,209
52,765
174,994
109,471
Other income (expense), net
8,940
495
3,249
11,347
(3,674
)
Income from continuing operations, before income taxes
86,512
24,704
56,014
186,341
105,797
Provision for income taxes
11,639
3,657
11,203
29,795
10,817
Income from continuing operations
74,873
21,047
44,811
156,546
94,980
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(697
)
(37
)
180
(615
)
171
Net income
74,176
21,010
44,991
155,931
95,151
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
9
6
21
16
70
Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
$
74,167
$
21,004
$
44,970
$
155,915
$
95,081
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
37,379
38,183
37,520
37,482
38,296
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
37,630
38,363
37,710
37,725
38,517
Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc:
Continuing operations:
Basic earnings per share
$
2.00
$
0.55
$
1.19
$
4.18
$
2.48
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.99
$
0.55
$
1.19
$
4.15
$
2.46
Discontinued operations:
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.02
)
$
—
$
—
$
(0.02
)
$
—
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.02
)
$
—
$
—
$
(0.02
)
$
—
Net income:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.98
$
0.55
$
1.20
$
4.16
$
2.48
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.97
$
0.55
$
1.19
$
4.13
$
2.47
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
409,053
$
544,372
Accounts and other receivable, net
307,018
237,227
Inventories
409,422
338,410
Other current assets
56,289
42,225
Total current assets
1,181,782
1,162,234
Property and equipment, net
136,502
114,830
Operating lease right-of-use assets
102,226
101,769
Deposits and other assets
33,364
19,669
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
475,033
371,596
Deferred income tax assets
45,148
47,242
Total assets
$
1,974,055
$
1,817,340
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
219,770
$
193,708
Other accrued expenses
176,886
140,645
Current portion of long-term debt
20,000
20,000
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
16,299
15,843
Total current liabilities
432,955
370,196
Long-term debt
358,132
372,733
Other long-term liabilities
193,020
202,915
Long-term liabilities
551,152
575,648
Total liabilities
984,107
945,844
Advanced Energy stockholders' equity
989,287
870,851
Noncontrolling interest
661
645
Total stockholders’ equity
989,948
871,496
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,974,055
$
1,817,340
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
155,931
$
95,151
Less: income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(615
)
171
Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes
156,546
94,980
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
44,433
39,225
Stock-based compensation expense
15,008
12,819
Provision for deferred income taxes
(2,496
)
(1,404
)
Discount on notes receivable
—
(638
)
(Gain) loss on disposal and sale of assets
(4,058
)
923
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired
(96,451
)
(39,495
)
Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations
112,982
106,410
Net cash from operating activities from discontinued operations
(81
)
(523
)
Net cash from operating activities
112,901
105,887
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Receipt of notes receivable
—
802
Purchases of property and equipment
(39,507
)
(21,184
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(145,779
)
(18,739
)
Net cash from investing activities
(185,286
)
(39,121
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
—
85,000
Payment of debt-issuance costs
—
(1,350
)
Payments on long-term borrowings
(15,000
)
(8,750
)
Dividend payments
(11,407
)
(11,585
)
Purchase and retirement of common stock
(25,955
)
(56,625
)
Net payments related to stock-based awards
(1,411
)
(3,136
)
Net cash from financing activities
(53,773
)
3,554
EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH
(9,161
)
(2,765
)
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(135,319
)
67,555
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period
544,372
480,368
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period
$
409,053
$
547,923
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Net Sales by Product Line
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Semiconductor Equipment
$
266,600
$
173,441
$
228,797
$
698,354
$
530,828
Industrial and Medical
119,587
80,800
104,951
307,436
242,412
Data Center Computing
87,542
62,231
69,161
232,941
190,843
Telecom and Networking
42,545
29,621
38,040
115,951
94,941
Total
$
516,274
$
346,093
$
440,949
$
1,354,682
$
1,059,024
Net Sales by Geographic Region
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
United States
$
197,205
$
139,089
$
174,293
$
530,240
$
410,212
North America (excluding U.S.)
40,910
24,708
31,824
96,713
77,067
Asia
215,401
135,838
180,181
557,629
434,232
Europe
61,456
44,838
49,851
157,972
129,751
Other
1,302
1,620
4,800
12,128
7,762
Total
$
516,274
$
346,093
$
440,949
$
1,354,682
$
1,059,024
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported
$
191,218
$
120,039
$
162,158
$
497,692
$
392,575
Adjustments to gross profit:
Stock-based compensation
454
218
402
1,087
783
Facility expansion, relocation costs and other
1,662
1,357
1,187
4,133
5,192
Acquisition-related costs
66
3,259
64
(372
)
3,351
Non-GAAP gross profit
193,400
124,873
163,811
502,540
401,901
Non-GAAP gross margin
37.5
%
36.1
%
37.1
%
37.1
%
38.0
%
Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported
113,646
95,830
109,393
322,698
283,104
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
(7,049
)
(5,607
)
(6,523
)
(19,081
)
(16,504
)
Stock-based compensation
(5,568
)
(3,456
)
(4,656
)
(13,921
)
(12,036
)
Acquisition-related costs
(1,150
)
(1,768
)
(4,159
)
(6,977
)
(6,124
)
Facility expansion, relocation costs and other
—
(98
)
—
—
(212
)
Restructuring charges
(121
)
(1,272
)
161
(1,178
)
(2,521
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
99,758
83,629
94,216
281,541
245,707
Non-GAAP operating income
$
93,642
$
41,244
$
69,595
$
220,999
$
156,194
Non-GAAP operating margin
18.1
%
11.9
%
15.8
%
16.3
%
14.7
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - income excluding certain items
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Income from continuing operations, less non-controlling interest, net of income taxes
$
74,864
$
21,041
$
44,790
$
156,530
$
94,910
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
7,049
5,607
6,523
19,081
16,504
Acquisition-related costs
1,216
5,027
4,223
6,605
9,475
Facility expansion, relocation costs, and other
1,662
1,455
1,187
4,133
5,404
Restructuring charges
121
1,272
(161
)
1,178
2,521
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
(6,169
)
(2,092
)
(5,569
)
(13,023
)
(3,409
)
Acquisition-related costs and other included in other income (expense), net
(4,685
)
(79
)
85
(4,600
)
907
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
855
(1,036
)
(752
)
(966
)
(4,363
)
Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation
74,913
31,195
50,326
168,938
121,949
Stock-based compensation, net of taxes
4,697
2,811
3,946
11,668
9,809
Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes
$
79,610
$
34,006
$
54,272
$
180,606
$
131,758
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measure - per share earnings excluding certain items
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported
$
1.99
$
0.55
$
1.19
$
4.15
$
2.46
Add back:
Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
0.13
0.34
0.25
0.64
0.96
Non-GAAP per share earnings
$
2.12
$
0.89
$
1.44
$
4.79
$
3.42
Reconciliation of Q4 2022 Guidance
Low End
High End
Revenue
$450 million
$490 million
Reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings per share
GAAP earnings per share
$
0.93
$
1.43
Stock-based compensation
0.16
0.16
Amortization of intangible assets
0.19
0.19
Restructuring and other
0.09
0.09
Tax effects of excluded items
(0.07
)
(0.07
)
Non-GAAP earnings per share
$
1.30
$
1.80
