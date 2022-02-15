Advanced Energy’s Configurable, Hot Swappable Power Supplies Simplify Installation of LED Horticultural and Commercial Lighting

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – announced the introduction of the LCM4000HV series of configurable power supplies. The new power system features hot swap functionality and simplifies installation, maintenance and scalability of high-volume LED lighting projects such as horticultural and commercial lighting.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005094/en/
The LCM4000HV series of configurable power supplies features hot swap functionality and simplifies installation, maintenance and scalability of high-volume LED lighting projects such as horticultural and commercial lighting. (Photo:Business Wire)
Rated for up to 4000 W and operating with efficiencies of up to 95%, the LCM4000HV single-phase AC-DC high voltage power modules combined with the new LCM12K 19” 1U rack mount shelf creates a centralized current source for medium- to large-scale LED lighting installations.
“Indoor growers seeking to reduce costs and maximize their farm productivity are turning to centralized power systems that distribute DC rather than AC power directly to individual LED lamps. This approach can save up to 50 percent of their power conversion expenses,” said Joe Voyles, Vice President of Industrial Power Conversion at Advanced Energy. “In addition to delivering energy savings, the LCM4000HV family accelerates the installation of the power conversion subsystem, provides hot swap functionality, simplifies maintenance and enables rapid scalability.”
The LCM4000HV modules are fully compliant with DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Technical Requirements for Horticultural Lighting (Version 2.1) and can be used with Advanced Energy’s new LCM12K 19” 1U rack mount shelf to deliver power up to 12 kW with hot plug replacement. In horticultural lighting, this combination allows customers to place the power conversion subsystem containing many rack-mounted AC/DC power supplies in a control room outside the growing area.
The modules provide a flicker-free current source from 0 to 16 A at an output voltage range between 100 and 300 VDC. Input voltage options are 187 to 364 VAC and 311 to 528 VAC. Inputs and output voltages are configurable via a Modbus interface, allowing the power supply to be optimized to the specific requirements of the target application. The LCM4000HV family employs variable-speed smart fans with dust control to simplify thermal management and ensure high reliability. Minimum MTBF for the PSUs is 200,000 hours and each module is offered with a five-year warranty.
For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit https://www.artesyn.com/power-supplies/websheet/658/lcm4000hv-series.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.
For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005094/en/
CONTACT: For press inquiries, contact:
Simon Flatt
Grand Bridges for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
+1 310.529.0321
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ENERGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LANDSCAPE
SOURCE: Advanced Energy
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/15/2022 08:08 AM/DISC: 02/15/2022 08:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005094/en