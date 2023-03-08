DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Advanced Infusion Care, a division of AIS Healthcare, now offers GAMMAKED™, developed by Kedrion for the treatment of patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in adults and children, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in adults.
The nationally accredited home infusion teams at AIC collaborate closely with physicians to provide specialized in-home infusion services. This new therapy option, offered under a limited distribution contract with Kedrion, expands AIC’s ability to serve immunoglobulin (Ig) infusion patients.
“We’re proud to be able to add GAMMAKED™ to our growing list of Ig infusion therapies,” said Jud Hall, President at AIC. “This therapy from Kedrion can help us provide additional treatment options for our patients.”
GAMMAKED™ is indicated for the treatment of PI in patients 2 years of age or older, ITP in adults and children, and CIDP in adults. Approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration in 2011, the therapy is now available at all AIC locations (Valdosta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Clinton, Mississippi; Panama City, Florida; Dallas, Texas).
Like all AIC patients, those with PI, ITP, and CIDP will receive a high level of care from AIC, including 24/7 access to clinical and support staff. Every patient is assigned a dedicated team of professionals, including clinical pharmacists, infusion nurse specialists, and intake managers to provide support throughout the treatment process.
For physicians, AIC is a full-service care delivery partner. We have contracts with multiple immunoglobulin suppliers, like Kedrion. These contracts help us ensure prescribed therapies are always in stock. We also work directly with patients, insurance companies, and physician offices to secure all needed authorizations and complete paperwork.
AIS Healthcare is dually accredited by URAC and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), further setting it apart from other infusion services providers.
Physicians interested in AIC care services should contact their AIC representatives to get started or visit us at www.aiscaregroup.com/our-divisions/infusion-care/.
About AIS Healthcare
Advancing quality. Improving lives.
As the leading provider of targeted drug delivery and infusion care solutions, AIS Healthcare is committed to doing more of what matters. From pharmacies that put patient safety first to comprehensive services that enhance the entire care experience, we go beyond the expected in everything we do.
Learn more at aiscaregroup.com.
About Kedrion
Kedrion Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for use in treating and preventing serious diseases, disorders and conditions. It’s portfolio of 37 life-saving products are distributed in over 100 countries.
In 2022, Kedrion joined forces with UK based BPL (Bio Products Laboratory) forming the 5th top player in plasma derivatives and rare disease medicines, employing more than 4,800 people worldwide.
Kedrion places a high value on the welfare of those who benefit from its products, as well as the communities and individuals with whom it works and collaborates. It acts as a bridge between donors and the people who need treatment, working on a global scale to expand patient access to plasma-derived therapies.
