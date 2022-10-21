DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "Advanced Materials for 3D Printing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report addresses trends in 3D-printing materials technology and the global market for the most promising new 3D-printing materials applications during the period from 2021-2027
Additive manufacturing or three-dimensional (3D) printing refers to the process of creating a 3D, solid object from a digital model by accumulating successive layers of material in numerous shapes. In the 1980s, the first working 3D printer was built.
High cost and limited range of end uses for these printers limits extensive applications. Since then, the launch of novel 3D printing technologies (3D inkjet printers) has played a key role in lowering cost. After a slow start, 3D printing is poised for rapid growth.
Revenue of the global market is provided in terms of USD million. The determination of market volume has not been included within the scope of this report. Prices for 3D-printing materials vary widely, on the basis of volume, size and composition, based on various application needs.
Company profiles of major players within the industry 3D Systems Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Royal DSM
Report Includes
- 19 data tables and 41 additional tables
- An updated assessment of the global market for advanced materials for 3D printing
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Identification of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these materials as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)
- Estimation of the actual market size for 3D printing materials in USD million values, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by materials, application, and region
- Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on materials, providers, fabrication technologies, and end-use applications
- Review of patents issued for materials used in 3D printing by each major category, and emerging developments in the global market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the global 3D printing materials industry, their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape
- The market scope only considers demand via B2B.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Definitions
3.1.1 3D Printing
3.1.2 Additives
3.2 History and Current State of 3D Printing
3.3 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Types
3.3.1 Plastics and Polymers
3.3.2 Ceramics
3.3.3 Metals
3.3.4 Other Materials
3.4 Applications
3.4.1 Rapid Prototyping
3.4.2 Rapid Manufacturing
3.4.3 Mass Customization
Chapter 4 Technological Landscape
4.1 3D Printing Technologies
4.1.1 Basic Principles
4.2 Specific Technologies
4.2.1 Thermoplastic Extrusion
4.2.2 Laser Sintering
4.2.3 Stereolithography
4.2.4 Digital Light Processing
4.2.5 3D Inkjet Printing
4.2.6 Direct Metal Laser
4.2.7 Selective Laser Melting
4.2.8 Electron Beam Melting
4.2.9 4D Printing
4.2.10 5D Printing
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.2 Challenges
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.1.5 Porter's Analysis
5.1.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the 3D Printing Industry
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Material
6.1 Photopolymers
6.1.1 Photopolymer 3D-Printing Material Types
6.1.2 Providers
6.1.3 Fabrication Technologies
6.1.4 Applications
6.1.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
6.2 Thermoplastics and Polymers
6.2.1 Commercially-Available Polymers
6.2.2 Other Commercially-Available Thermoplastics
6.2.3 Recent Developments
6.2.4 Providers
6.2.5 Fabrication Technologies
6.2.6 Applications
6.2.7 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Metals
6.3.1 Aluminum
6.3.2 3D Printing Steel
6.3.3 Stainless Steel
6.3.4 Titanium
6.3.5 Nickel Alloy
6.3.6 Superalloys
6.3.7 Providers
6.3.8 Fabrication Technologies
6.3.9 New 3D Developments
6.3.10 Applications
6.3.11 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
6.3.12 Ceramics
6.3.13 Chemical Characteristics
6.3.14 Formative Principles
6.3.15 Providers
6.3.16 Fabrication Technologies
6.3.17 Applications
6.3.18 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
6.4 Other Materials
6.4.1 Wax
6.4.2 Graphene
6.4.3 Bio-Ink
6.4.4 Edible Substances
6.4.5 Wood
6.4.6 Glass
6.4.7 Sandstone
6.4.8 Pharmaceutical Precursors
Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region
7.1 North America
7.1.1 U.S.
7.1.2 Canada
7.2 Asia-Pacific
7.2.1 China
7.2.2 India
7.2.3 Japan
7.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.1 France
7.3.1 Rest of Europe
7.4 Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Patent Review
8.1 Patents by Material Type
8.2 Patent Portfolios
8.3 Example Patents
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Environment Analysis
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Latest Market Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3D Resin Solutions
- 3D Systems Corp.
- Altana
- Align Technology Inc.
- Arcam Ab
- Arevo Inc.
- Arkema Sa
- Asiga
- B9 Creations LLC
- Basf Se
- Bolson Materials
- Bucktown Polymers
- Cellink Ab
- Carpenter Technology Corp.
- Cmet Co. Ltd.
- Colorfabb B.V.
- Deltamed GmbH
- D-Mec Ltd.
- Desktop Metal Inc.
- Dws Systems
- Emerging Objects
- Eos Electro Optical Systems
- Erasteel
- Esstech Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Formlabs Inc.
- Grafoid Inc.
- Graphmatech Ab
- Hoganas Ab
- Isquared AG
- Keene Village Plastics
- Lithoz GmbH
- Makergear LLC
- Royal Dsm (Koninklijke Dsm N.V.)
- Metalysis Ltd.
- New Image Plastics
- Nova Polymers Inc.
- Optomec Inc.
- Orbi-Tech
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Oxford Performance Materials
- Praxair S.T. Technology Inc.
- Recreus Industries S.L.
- Regenhu Ltd.
- S3D Innovations
- Sandvik Materials Technology
- Solidscape Inc.
- Shenzhen Guanghua Weiye Co. Ltd.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Tethon 3D
