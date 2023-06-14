NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $2.80 to $127.33.

The chipmaker announced a line of artificial intelligence chips.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $31.45 to $459.86.

The insurer said it expects pent-up demand for surgeries to increase costs.

Anterix Inc., up $2 to $34.95.

The wireless communications company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Logitech International S.A., down $7.09 to $56.81.

CEO Bracken Darrell resigned from the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals.

Sonos Inc., down 59 cents to $15.70.

The audio products maker is cutting 7% of its workforce.

Plug Power Inc., down 22 cents to $10.69.

The fuel cell maker gave investors a financial and production update.

Toyota Motor Corp., up $7.49 to $165.57.

The automaker's shareholders endorsed Akio Toyoda’s reappointment as chairman.

Vodafone Group, up 10 cents to $9.24.

The wireless carrier agreed to merge with Three U.K. to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the U.K.

