actnano’s Advanced nanoGUARD™ is setting new standards for electronics protection with its fluorine-free water and environmental resistant nanocoating technology.
“One of the primary reasons we created Advanced nanoGUARD was to rid factories of the harmful chemicals found in traditional coatings,” Taymur Ahmad, CEO explains. “I’ve seen firsthand how these chemicals can affect factory operators and knew that we needed a better solution.”
Traditional electronics coatings rely on harmful perfluorochemicals (PFCs) to obtain their water and heat resistance qualities. Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), along with other fluorinated compounds have already been banned in over 160 countries. This ban was put in place for environmental protection as well as to protect workers from exposure to these dangerous chemicals.
“Fluorine is a highly toxic chemical element,” Ahmad continues. “Only Advanced nanoGUARD offers a fluorine-free solution that is REACH and RoHS compliant and provides 100% 3-D electronics protection.”
actnano, Inc. is a global leader in surface protection technologies for automotive and consumer electronics. The company’s innovative technologies can be applied directly on connectors, antennas, LEDs, and high heat-generating components providing the most comprehensive electronics protection, while also protecting the health and safety of workers and the environment.
About actnano:
actnano is setting a new standard for electronics protection with its commercialized water and environmental resistant nanocoating technology, Advanced nanoGUARD™. The company’s surface protection technologies can be applied directly on connectors, antennas, LEDs, and high heat-generating components, allowing electronics manufacturers to comprehensively safeguard their devices for the first time. With a scalable, turnkey solution that seamlessly integrates into existing manufacturing lines, actnano is positioned to expand its global footprint with leading automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. Today the company is a trusted partner to global automotive and consumer electronics OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers as customers and investors. ANG technology is already integrated into production vehicles and the world’s leading consumer devices. For more information, please visit www.actnano.com.
