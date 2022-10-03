Advanced Technology to Modernize Training for the Future Force

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
Cubic Corporation ’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) division’s M252 81-mm instrumented mortar system, developed in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, recently completed demonstrations and test activities at Fort Hood that support Soldier Touch Point 3. The system will enable the Soldier to gather iterative performance feedback and robust data to meet and refine requirements, providing state-of-the art technology for emulated munition capabilities.
“As emerging threats increase the complexity of the mission, proper training for Soldiers becomes a greater priority. Our solutions continue to modernize training and enhance situational awareness for the warfighter,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of CMPS’ Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Training. “M252 81-mm technology answers the call at command level as well as on the ground.”
An effective fighting force will reinforce talent with the technology that advances training for the warfighter to the next level. The M252 81-mm solution is a new indirect fire training system that uses geo-pairing to deliver accurate ballistic munition trajectories and terminal effects during live, force-on-force training exercises. The system will enable Soldiers to gather iterative performance feedback and robust data collection to meet and refine requirements. The M252 81-mm solution results in a realistic training environment that forges Soldiers into the battle-capable fighting force of the future. The technology produces next-level data gathering and enhanced fighting capabilities. Leaders will be training a precise, efficient and deadly force. How the Army is using advanced technology to modernize training.
