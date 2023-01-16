DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--
Advanced wound care management treatment uses moisture therapy, which provides moist microenvironment that stimulates the natural healing process. The products are used in the moist wound care which includes film and foam dressings, hydrogels, alginates, and hydrocolloids. This therapy besides maintaining hydrated environment, also keeps the temperature consistent, allows flow of oxygen, removes dead tissue, protects the site from exogenous infection, and eases the pain associated with dressing changes.
Advanced wound care products are used by healthcare practitioners. It is a therapeutic approach for encouraging effective wound healing process. Wound care management products are classified into traditional wound care and advanced wound care products. Globally, traditional wound care management is more popular, in which health practitioners use wound care products such as medical tapes, dressings, and bandage rolls to protect the wound from external factors and to prevent bleeding, and infections.
Advanced wound care products encourage the natural healing process, without blocking the wound and include the use of foam dressings, alginates, hydrogels, and hydrocolloids. These products maintain the suitable environment of wound healing, optimum oxygen flow, consistent temperature, and protection from external environment.
Market Dynamics
Adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition by key market players is expected to drive the global advanced wound care management market over the forecast period.
For instance, in April 2021, Noventure, a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had acquired Ulkox and Oleoabrax products, which are originally manufactured by Quesper R&D, a technology-based company. Ulkox and Oleoabrax products are based on an Olea Europaea leaf extract wound-healing technology that are used for ulcers and skin wounds. They protect the affected area from infection and boost healing based on four properties such as the protective barrier, skin hydration, and pH control and oxygen radical scavenging effect.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global advanced wound care management market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global advanced wound care management market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global advanced wound care management market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global advanced wound care market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By Product Type:
- Moist Wound Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Alginate Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Collagen Dressings
- Wound Therapy Devices
- Pressure Relief Devices
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
- Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
- Electrical Stimulation Devices
- Active Wound Care
- Artificial Skin and Substitutes
- Topical Agents
Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By Wound Type:
- Surgical Wounds
- Ulcers
- Pressure Ulcers
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers
- Venous Ulcers
- Traumatic Wounds
- Burns
- Other Wounds
Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Advanced Wound Care Management, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- 3M
- Baxter
- Coloplast A/S
- Integra LifeSciences
- Medtronic
- Omeza
- Cardinal Health
- Bactiguard AB
- Noventure
- Essity
- Schulke & Mayr GmbH
- Smith & Nephew Plc.
- Convatec Group PLC
- SANUWAVE and SANUWAVE Health, Inc.
- EO2 Concepts
- Wound Care Advantage, LLC
- Healthium Medtech Limited
- Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
- Hydrofera
- Sanara MedTech Inc.
- Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd.
- Gentell, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market, By Wound Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
