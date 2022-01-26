ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
Venture capital firm, small business lender and impact investor Advantage Capital has hired Jeff Grass to lead all corporate communications and marketing activities as Vice President of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement. Based in the St. Louis office, Grass will serve as strategic counselor to the leadership team and guide the development of comprehensive communications and outreach programs across all lines of business for the firm—supporting its growth goals and furthering its mission to bring capital to underserved communities.
“Jeff has a diverse and dynamic background and brings extensive experience in leading talented teams to execute high-profile, high-impact programs for both established and emerging organizations,” said Sandra M. Moore, Managing Director and Chief Impact Officer at Advantage Capital. “He will play an important and prominent role in shaping and strengthening our storytelling as we continue to deliver impact-driven investments to the people and places that need it most.”
Grass’ role at Advantage Capital builds upon his accomplished career in communications—including promoting and protecting some of the most iconic brands in America and helping drive global growth for industry-leading products. Prior to joining Advantage Capital, he served as a Global Director of Communications at Bayer Corporation where he led corporate and product communications, issues and reputation management, and internal communications for the multinational life science company’s digital farming division. Before Bayer, he held several roles of increasing responsibility at Anheuser-Busch, most recently leading all business and internal communications in the U.S. as Communications Director.
Grass holds a bachelor’s degree from Webster University.
About Advantage Capital
Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $3.8 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 65,000 jobs. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.
