Leading impact investor Advantage Capital today published its annual impact report – providing a thorough overview of investments and outcomes from the firm’s efforts to support small businesses, finance affordable housing developments and expand access to renewable energy.
Founded in 1992, Advantage Capital has deployed $4.2 billion to more than 900 companies to support more than 67,000 jobs. In 2022, the firm invested more than $250 million in 105 businesses across 23 states – all with an emphasis on growing the local economies of distressed communities.
Within the report, the firm outlines its emphasis on quality job creation and economic equity for underserved areas in America. The report examines the impact of investments by tracking and analyzing access to family stabilizing benefits, wealth creation, high wages and employee training. In 2022, Advantage Capital’s review of its investments reveals:
- 98% of portfolio company employees receive health benefits.
- 94% of portfolio companies offer jobs accessible to those without a college degree.
- 98% of portfolio company employees have access to wealth creation programs such as a 401(k).
- 77% of portfolio company employees have access to training.
- 15% of portfolio companies report wages allowed new employees to replace one or more public assistance programs.
“Our annual impact report demonstrates the power of targeted investing,” said Steven Stull, President, Advantage Capital. “For more than 30 years, we have invested in the businesses and communities that are often overlooked by traditional forms of capital and we have seen how flexible financing powers growth and enriches lives.”
Advantage Capital has expanded the scope of its impact investing efforts to include financing affordable housing developments and expanding renewable energy solutions. In 2022, the firm invested $85 million in affordable housing developments supporting more than 1,100 units in communities across the country. Additionally, Advantage Capital has raised more than $635 million to support solar developments.
“Investing with intention is important,” said Sandra M. Moore, Chief Impact Officer and Managing Director, Advantage Capital. “Our impact report illuminates how investors, entrepreneurs, policy makers and so many others are driving meaningful, measurable impact in the areas that need it most.”
The Advantage Capital impact report includes letters from leadership, video content featuring stories from investments and much more. View the complete report here: Advantagecap.com/impactreport.
About Advantage Capital
Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4.2 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 67,000 jobs. Learn more at Advantagecap.com or LinkedIn.
Advantage Capital is an equal opportunity provider.
