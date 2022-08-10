IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--
Advantmed, LLC, a healthcare solutions company focused on integrated quality improvement and risk adjustment optimization, announced today that it has received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for all HEDIS ® MY 2022 measures. Advantmed’s admin and hybrid measures were certified in July.
“We are very proud to announce that Advantmed’s measure logic has been thoroughly tested again this year and is ready to effectively support health plans with the HEDIS MY 2022 reporting season,” said Erin Montgomery, chief operations officer at Advantmed. “We are committed to helping plans achieve optimal HEDIS measure performance, and this year underwent an additional quality assurance process to test the logic with more detailed data testing scenarios in a realistic environment.”
Advantmed’s Elevate^ Quality Insights software offers best-in-class analytics and unmatched transparency to support health plans in their quality improvement programs. The NCQA certification, a particularly rigorous assessment, means plans leveraging Elevate^ Quality Insights will have access to the most accurate data, in real time, to inform key decisions and value-based arrangements.
About Advantmed
Advantmed is a healthcare solutions company dedicated to helping health plans, provider groups, and risk-bearing entities optimize revenue and improve quality outcomes. Advantmed offers a suite of integrated solutions, including NCQA-certified HEDIS measure software (certified since 2007), risk analytics, medical record retrieval, abstraction, risk adjustment coding, data validation, and health assessments. www.advantmed.com
About NCQA
NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA’s website ( www.ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed healthcare choices.
