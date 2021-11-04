IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
Advantmed, LLC, a healthcare solutions company focused on integrated quality improvement and risk adjustment optimization, announced today that it has received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for all HEDIS ® MY 2021 measures. Advantmed’s admin and hybrid measures were certified in September.
“Certified by NCQA since 2007, we are proud to announce that Advantmed’s measure logic has been thoroughly tested again this year and is ready to effectively support health plans with the HEDIS MY 2021 reporting season,” said Akash Patel, chief executive officer at Advantmed. “This certification demonstrates the integrity of our software and highlights our focus on providing innovative solutions that enable improved quality outcomes.”
Advantmed also recently completed certification for the Integrated Healthcare Association’s (IHA’s) Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) measure set. Advantmed’s quality solution suite includes analytics, HEDIS measurement and reporting, medical record retrieval, medical record abstraction, prospective abstraction, virtual and in-home health assessments, member engagement, and provider education.
About Advantmed
Advantmed is a healthcare solutions company dedicated to helping health plans, provider groups, and risk-bearing entities optimize revenue and improve quality outcomes. Advantmed offers a suite of integrated solutions, including NCQA-certified HEDIS measure software (certified since 2007), risk analytics, medical record retrieval, abstraction, risk adjustment coding, data validation, and health assessments. www.advantmed.com
About NCQA
NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA’s website ( www.ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed healthcare choices.
