Mednition, makers of machine learning-powered software solutions for healthcare, today announced that faith-based, nonprofit hospital system Adventist Health has approved systemwide rollout of KATE ™, Mednition’s flagship solution that was designed specifically to support emergency nurses, providing real-time triage guidance, improving quality of care, reducing risk, and increasing emergency department throughput.
Serving more than 80 communities in California, Oregon and Hawaii, Adventist Health operates over 20 hospitals. KATE is now being used in 16 of those hospitals by more than 1,800 emergency nurses, providers, and leaders who treat more than 550,000 patients per year. Additional Adventist Health hospitals are scheduled to deploy KATE by the end of Q4 2021.
“KATE has been battle-tested during the most challenging healthcare crisis of our lifetime, and we have first-hand evidence that KATE can improve healthcare delivery and provide tremendous assistance to our triage nurses and other clinicians,” said Heather Van Housen, patient care executive for Adventist Health services in Kern County in Central California. “More and more of our nurses now rely on KATE as a trusted resource and expert clinical advisor.”
Emergency departments have been under intense pressure for years, even before the challenges of COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, more than 145 million people were being treated annually in emergency departments nationwide.
Designed with emergency nurses in mind, KATE was developed by clinicians for clinicians. The machine learning-powered cloud-based solution integrates easily into popular electronic health records (EHR) systems and existing triage processes. It is the only solution designed to read, extract and understand the entirety of EHR, recognize potential incorrect triage acuity assignments, and communicate with nurses in real time. Underlying KATE is a proprietary dataset of more than 60 billion clinical data points, providing deep clinical insight for every patient.
“A major lesson learned during the current pandemic is that it is imperative that we accelerate our use of advanced digital healthcare tools without diminishing the human element of our patient care,” said Chip Dickinson, digital innovation executive for Adventist Health. “KATE fits that need ideally, giving our emergency nurses access to the industry’s most advanced and proven AI capabilities in a way that works the way they work, without any disruption to their established best practices or personal routines. We’re now making KATE available to all of the hospitals in our system.”
Dickinson noted that KATE’s positive impact at the front door to the hospital has led to improvements in patient care, including on high-risk presentations such as sepsis, as well as nurse and provider communications, critical reasoning, patient documentation, throughput, and staff retention.
“It’s gratifying to see our collaboration with Adventist Health grow from KATE's first use by the 70 emergency nurses at Adventist Health White Memorial to their entire healthcare system,” said Steven Reilly, CEO & Co-Founder of Mednition. “This is a testament to how thoroughly they value and evaluate new healthcare solutions while advancing digital healthcare in the right way, by putting their patients first and ensuring their clinicians are supported with the best solutions available. The timing is ideal as triage clinicians today need every tool available that helps them deliver optimum care as efficiently as possible.”
The cloud-based KATE is available immediately on a subscription basis, requiring no capital expense. It supports all popular EHR and clinical messaging software, requiring no change to clinical workflow, no downtime and minimal training.
About Mednition
Mednition was founded in 2014 with a passion to help clinicians improve healthcare delivery and save lives. Starting in the emergency department, Mednition provides emergency nurses with KATE, a machine learning clinical decision support solution now in use at 16 hospitals in California, Oregon, and Hawaii. The company is funded by a select group of private investors and major healthcare financial institutions, including Concord Health Partners. The company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit Mednition.
About Adventist Health
Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work, Adventist Health is leading a 21st century well-being transformation movement. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, its innovative Adventist Health Hospital@Home program that provides virtual in-patient care at home, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being. For more information, visit Adventist Health.
