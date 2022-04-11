Adventure-Focused 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Adds Aggressive Style, Off-Road Tuned Suspension

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
Just one year after the introduction of the all-new Nissan Pathfinder SUV, the new, bolder, off-road-inspired 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek joins the Nissan lineup. Offered in four-wheel drive only, Pathfinder Rock Creek is designed for buyers seeking a higher level of fun and adventure, without compromising the family comfort and conveniences of other Pathfinder grade levels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220410005037/en/
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek takes the “return to rugged” theme of the new Pathfinder to a new level of capability with more power, off-road tuned suspension, increased ground clearance and all-terrain tires. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The 2022 Pathfinder was all about a ‘return to rugged,’ and the Pathfinder Rock Creek takes that spirit even further,” said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. “From the urban jungle to the natural beauty that can be reached within minutes from the city, Pathfinder Rock Creek has both the style and hardware to create an adventure just about anywhere.”
Key additions found on the Rock Creek version include:
- Off-road tuned suspension with 5/8-inch lift
- 18-inch beadlock-style wheels mounted with all-terrain tires
- Tubular roof rack with up to 220-pound load capacity
- Exclusive front fascia with dark V-motion grille and mesh insert
- Rock Creek badging
- Exclusive leatherette + fabric seats with Rock Creek embroidery
- Orange contrast stitching on the seats, steering wheel, instrument panel, center console and door panels
- Standard Intelligent Around View ® Monitor with Off-Road Mode
Other standard equipment includes a tow hitch receiver and harness, 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity, 2 nd row captain’s chairs and LED fog lights. It will be available in six mono-tone exterior colors and four two-tone exterior combinations, complementing the aggressive exterior design.
2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek also offers increased available horsepower (295 hp versus 284) and torque (270 lb-ft versus 259) over the standard grades when using premium fuel 1, due to revised fuel mapping.
The new Rock Creek, along with the complete 2023 Pathfinder lineup, is scheduled to go on sale in late summer 2022.
The 2022 New York International Auto Show runs April 15 – 24, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.
- Premium fuel is not required, regular fuel can be used. Increased horsepower and torque are only available with premium fuel.
For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220410005037/en/
CONTACT: Colin Price
Nissan Product Communications – Trucks & SUVs
615-289-5237
colin.price@nissan-usa.comJosh Clifton
Senior Manager Product Communications
615-725-1767
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE RECREATIONAL VEHICLES MANUFACTURING OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS OTHER MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Nissan
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/11/2022 12:01 AM/DISC: 04/11/2022 12:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220410005037/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.