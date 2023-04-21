AdvoCare® Takes Bold Steps toward Sustainability with New Solar Panels and I-Pack Machine

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2023--
AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, is proud to announce its new sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility. The company is taking significant steps toward achieving its sustainability goals by adding new solar panels to its headquarters and manufacturing facility and introducing a new I-Pack boxing system reducing the energy and paper used in the shipping process.
Late last year, AdvoCare installed 1,068 new solar panels that generate a renewable energy source to power the company's operations. The use of solar energy has reduced AdvoCare's dependence on fossil fuels, and has cut its greenhouse gas emissions, making a positive impact on the environment. Energy efficiency resulted in the reduction of overall kWh usage every month from the time of installation in September 2022, through March 2023.
AdvoCare also introduced a new packaging system, The I-Pack®, designed for fulfillment operations that produces rightsized corrugated packs that are 100% curbside recyclable and significantly cuts down on waste and commits AdvoCare to using less packaging moving forward. The number of packages shipped and billed by dimensional weight has reduced by 20 percent.
"Our dedication is always to the community at large, and we recognize the need to act as global citizens doing our part in creating sustainable processes where we can. Our new solar panels and packaging initiatives are a step forward in reducing our carbon footprint and conserving the environment," said AdvoCare CEO, Patrick Wright.
These sustainability efforts are a part of AdvoCare's broader efforts to promote environmental responsibility and social accountability. AdvoCare will continue to invest in a sustainable future and is dedicated to minimizing its impact on the environment.
About AdvoCare International, LLC
AdvoCare International, LLC is a health and wellness company committed to helping our Distributors and customers feel better and perform better. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. AdvoCare also empowers Independent Distributors with world-class training and business tools. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest news and product updates. Visit the Connect AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, testimonials, recipes and more.
