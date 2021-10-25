DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021--
AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it intends to hold a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors on November 15, 2021 at noon Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results, strategic accomplishments and market trends.
The live webcast and a replay will be available online at https://investors.aecom.com. The site will also host the press release announcing the financial results and the presentation slides containing additional financial and operating information on the day of the call.
The conference call can be accessed directly by dialing 844-200-6205 (U.S.) or 929-526-1599 (international) and entering passcode 273131.
About AECOM
AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005258/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Brendan Ranson-Walsh
Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Responsibility
1.213.996.2367
Brendan.Ranson-Walsh@aecom.comInvestor:
Will Gabrielski
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
1.213.593.8208
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS COAL COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ALTERNATIVE ENERGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENERGY MANUFACTURING NUCLEAR CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENT REIT LANDSCAPE INTERIOR DESIGN ARCHITECTURE ENGINEERING
SOURCE: AECOM
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/25/2021 06:55 AM/DISC: 10/25/2021 06:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005258/en