Launched on September 1, 2022, AEGIS Swap Execution Facility (“AEGIS SEF”) today provided an update on transaction activity in its first full quarter of operations. With increased hedging activity amongst commercial producers and consumers and increased liquidity from new dealers, transaction activity accelerated significantly into the close of the quarter.
AEGIS SEF executed a record number of trades in December, with monthly trade volumes growing by +140% versus the previous month of operations.
“The addition of new dealers transacting on the SEF in December boosted volume and increased liquidity significantly,” noted Justin McCrann, President of AEGIS SEF. “We continue to advance the product with new features and are excited about industry adoption as we move into 2023.”
AEGIS SEF achieved multiple milestones in December, including:
- Receiving Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) approval for Offline Execution Functionality (“OEF”)
- Receiving approval to offer OEF in Ontario, Canada
- Adding multiple new dealers to bring liquidity to record levels
- Meeting the CFTC’s new Swap Data Repository (“SDR”) reporting requirements
- Integrating with ICE Trade Vault for SDR reporting (in addition to DTCC)
- Launching an API to integrate trade activity with financial counterparty back-office operations
“We are particularly excited about the rollout of the OEF,” said Bryan Sansbury, CEO of AEGIS Hedging Solutions, the parent of AEGIS SEF and AEGIS CTA. “We look forward to working with and alongside other Commodity Trading Advisors to build a more efficient and compliant hedging marketplace.”
AEGIS SEF is the first Swap Execution Facility designed and built for Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) Broker Firms to assist their clients with permitted hedge transactions in compliance with the CFTC and Dodd-Frank regulations. For more information on AEGIS SEF or if you are interested in executing hedges on AEGIS SEF, please visit https://www.aegis-hedging.com/swap-execution-facility.
About AEGIS SEF
AEGIS SEF (US) LLC, a subsidiary of AEGIS Hedging Solutions, is a Swap Execution Facility approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). AEGIS SEF operates markets for commodities and other instruments. AEGIS SEF offers a venue for trading in uncleared bilateral OTC swaps through a central limit order book (CLOB), request for quote (RFQ) system, and Offline Execution Functionality (OEF). For more information, please go to https://aegis-hedging.com/swap-execution-facility.
About AEGIS
AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies who manage their commodity exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and expertise to deliver market insights, tailored hedge strategies, efficient trade execution, and full-cycle management of hedge positions – all designed for regulatory compliance. Building on its core energy hedging capabilities, AEGIS has recently completed four acquisitions to extend its expertise in environmental and metals markets, increase its analytics capabilities and fully integrate a SaaS E/CTRM software platform. AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for a sixth consecutive year. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.
