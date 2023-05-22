HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
Aegis Software is a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM/MES) with more than 2,200 discrete manufacturers running FactoryLogix®. The company today announced that it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).
FactoryLogix delivers MOM/MES capabilities via a native IIoT backbone and 100% web services architecture. Capable of adapting to virtually any user interface design preferences, process requirements, and business requirements without code via its user-composable app design environment. Uniquely carrying the digital thread from design through all of operations by being fundamentally built around the mechanical or electronics design data itself. Its unparalleled scope and depth of stock capabilities make FactoryLogix the true embodiment of an Industry 4.0 solution. From tackling complex manufacturing scenarios to delivering optimal outcomes with enhanced ease of use without the need for customization, FactoryLogix accelerates time to value.
“Aegis is pleased and honored to be recognized as a Challenger. Our focus remains steadfast on providing a uniquely adaptable platform that caters to our customers' unique businesses and processes without requiring costly and time-consuming customization,” stated Jason Spera, CEO and Co-Founder of Aegis Software. “This recognition holds profound significance for us, as it reflects the tangible outcomes our customers have experienced and reinforces their confidence in choosing us as their MOM/MES provider.”
FactoryLogix ® is a holistic and modular platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable apps to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy toward Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. Built upon a native IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) engine, with a standards-based machine and asset connectivity and contextualization layer, this end-to-end platform helps manufacturers accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems, Published 26 April 2023, Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose .
About Aegis Software
Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.
Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.
