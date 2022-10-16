AEGIX AIM Emergency Management System Upgraded and is Now Free for Law Enforcement

The AEGIX AIM platform includes a user-friendly push-button application to manage emergencies from a desktop, laptop or smartphone. The system allows individuals to notify others of an emergency with a touch of a button. Key law enforcement and other first responders can see the layout of a building, such as a school, for example, and instantly have room-by-room situational awareness so they can know exactly what the emergency is and where they need to go, removing guesswork and delays and save precious time.