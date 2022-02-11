MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 January YTD - JanuaryBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgJan 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP10,30510,1002.0 10,30510,1002.049,288
 40 < 100 HP4,0864,205-2.8 4,0864,205-2.815,821
 100+ HP1,5341,38410.8 1,5341,38410.85,333
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors15,92515,6891.5 15,92515,6891.570,442
4WD Farm Tractors225226-0.4 225226-0.4403
Total Farm Tractors16,15015,9151.5 16,15015,9151.570,845
Self-Prop Combines205350-41.4 205350-41.4418
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

