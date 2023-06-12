Milwaukee, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 May YTD - MayBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgMay 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP19,04819,582-2.7 68,28981,258-16.0111,075
 40 < 100 HP5,7705,7170.9 23,01625,412-9.437,598
 100+ HP2,1821,9879.8 9,8589,2926.110,010
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors27,00027,286-1.0 101,163115,962-12.8158,683
4WD Farm Tractors26617651.1 1,5621,03151.5496
Total Farm Tractors27,26627,462-0.7 102,725116,993-12.2159,179
Self-Prop Combines48731554.6 2,5651,52468.31,626

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

