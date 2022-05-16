LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2022--
AENZA S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) (BVL: AENZAC1) (“the Company”) announced that on May 16, 2022, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at https://investorrelations.aenza.com.pe/reportes/20-f. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows:
CONTACT: Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Gray Febres
E-mail:dgray@aenza.com.pe
Av. Petit Thouars 4957 Miraflores - Lima - PerúInvestor Relations
Paola Pastor Aragón
Tel.: (51) 951 211 549
E-mail:paola.pastor@aenza.com.pe
Av. Petit Thouars 4957 Miraflores - Lima - Perú
