Aera Energy Appoints Randy Hoyle as New Chief Carbon Solutions Officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
Aera Energy LLC today announced that Randy Hoyle will join the company as its first Chief Carbon Solutions Officer (CCSO). In this role, Hoyle will oversee Aera’s growing renewable and decarbonization business, helping to advance the development of carbon capture and storage and other emerging technologies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717725547/en/
Randy Hoyle, Chief Carbon Solutions Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
“Randy is an accomplished leader, known for setting strategies, building exceptional teams, and creating an execution culture – much aligned with ours here at Aera,” said Aera Energy CEO Erik Bartsch. “We are confident that he will help lead Aera Energy towards new horizons in our carbon strategy, delivering innovative and effective solutions to help meet California’s climate goals.”
Hoyle brings more than 25 years of clean energy experience and has executed 28 projects in California utilizing solar, energy storage, and wind technologies. Most recently, as the Chief Development Officer for Terra-Gen, he was pivotal in developing the world's largest integrated solar-storage project, the Edwards Sanborn project, and the largest wind project in the United States, the Alta Wind Energy Center, both located in Kern County.
"Aera has the capability, expertise and talent to lead in transforming California’s economy," said Aera Energy Chief Carbon Solutions Officer Randy Hoyle. "I look forward to this new era in the company’s journey to lower carbon emissions while continuing to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy that benefits all Californians.”
Hoyle will work out of Aera’s headquarters in Bakersfield and looks forward to being a thought partner with key regulatory, academic, supplier and community leaders to collaborate on carbon solutions and bring new projects online.
About Aera Energy LLC
Aera Energy is a California company and a long-time leader in the energy industry, accounting for nearly 25 percent of the state’s oil production. Formed in 1997, Aera is headquartered in Bakersfield and known for excellent safety and environmental performance, innovative business practices, application of cutting-edge technology, a dynamic company culture and being a valued community partner. With operations centered in the San Joaquin Valley, much of Aera’s oil production comes from Kern County. Aera also has active oil field operations in Ventura, Monterey and Fresno counties. For more information, please visit www.aeraenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717725547/en/
CONTACT: Kimberly Ellis
External Affairs Communications Manager
+ 1 661-665-5627
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OIL/GAS ENERGY
SOURCE: Aera Energy LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/17/2023 06:16 PM/DISC: 07/17/2023 06:15 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717725547/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.