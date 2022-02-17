DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 17, 2022--
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class ophthalmic therapies, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Following the release, Aerie will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aerie’s financial results and provide a general business update.
|Details:
Date:
February 24, 2022
Conference call Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
|Suggested Dial-in Time
15 minutes prior to ensure time for any required software download
Webcast:
US Dial-In option
(888) 734-0328
International Dial-In option
(678) 894-3054
Conference ID
3766969
Replay (2h post call)
(855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international)
Replay ID
3766969
Replay Availability
Until March 4, 2022
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with eye diseases and conditions including open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Aerie’s first novel product, Rhopressa ® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa ®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa ®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second novel product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan ® (netarsudil (0.02%) and latanoprost ophthalmic solution (0.005%), was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan ®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan ®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. More information on Aerie Pharmaceuticals is available at www.aeriepharma.com.
