Aero Secures $65M in Series B Financing to Accelerate the Future of Premium Air Travel

Aero Technologies, Inc. the next-generation premium air travel company, which serves routes in both the US and Europe, today announced a $65M capital raise, $50M in Series B funding and $15M in convertible notes, for a total post-money valuation of $300M. The funding round was co-led by AlbaCore Capital Group, one of Europe’s leading alternative investment firms, and returning investors Expa and Keyframe Capital, with new investment from Capital One Ventures.
Inspired by the golden age of aviation and designed for modern life, Aero is redefining semi-private air travel. Aero serves premium leisure travelers through private terminals, enriching the experience with personalized Concierge services - from booking to touchdown. With its fleet of sleek, black planes, Aero offers elevated, effortless guest experiences to curated destinations within the US and Europe. Series B funding will be used to drive the company’s global market expansion and to further answer increased demand on existing routes. Currently, Aero offers flights to Aspen, Los Cabos and Sun Valley from private US terminals in Los Angeles (Van Nuys) and San Francisco (SFO), as well as Ibiza, Mykonos, and Nice from London’s Farnborough Airport.
“I am really excited to announce Aero’s Series B raise to further ignite growth and expand into new markets. Aero's success over the last few years highlights that customers in both the US and Europe have been waiting for the Aero travel experience,” said Uma Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer of Aero. “Aero is growing fast, and we look forward to bringing the Aero experience to new markets in the coming months.”
“Aero has consistently delivered an unforgettable flying experience, and proven to be a leader in the next chapter of premium air travel,” said John Rapaport, Chief Investment Officer at Keyframe Capital. “Aero has built a recognizable brand and a thoughtful jet service that customers love. We are excited to continue building upon Aero’s successes and to be by their side to develop next-level global air travel experiences.”
About Aero
Aero offers premium seats on direct flights between private terminals using custom designed 16-seat aircraft. This model improves the cost and efficiency of a private aviation experience. From vacation getaways to weekends away, let Aero take you where you want to go. All flights in the US are public charters operated by Aero's wholly owned subsidiary USAC Airways 695 LLC (FAA Air Carrier Certificate 5U5A029Q), as direct air carrier. Aero acts as public charter operator and indirect air carrier under Part 380 of the U.S. Department of Transportation Public Charter Regulations.
