LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 3, 2023--
Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith kicked off their farewell tour, “PEACE OUT™,” with special guest The Black Crowes tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The electrifying show features Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits performed in an immersive 360° production as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230902834653/en/
(Photo Credit: Aaron Perry, Philadelphia, PA 2023)
See photos from opening night, free of use, for your consideration, HERE.
Produced by Live Nation, this monumental 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year’s Eve 2023. With THX’s Certified Live! high-fidelity experience, each arena is calibrated with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages is available at aerosmith.com/vip.
Most recently, Aerosmith released their ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection via UMe/Capitol, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available now, along with a new merch collection, only through the band’s official artist store HERE.
For the first time in the group’s history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band’s five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n’ roll splendor. From 70’s era Top 10 hits “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” plus a blistering version of “ Toys In The Attic, ” to Hamilton’s signature bass line and Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro into “Sweet Emotion,” to their domination of 90s rock radio with “Crazy, ” “Cryin’, ” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing. ”
A true collector’s item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.
AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Elmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
About Aerosmith
Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge," and "Love In An Elevator," and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock 'N' Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.
About The Black Crowes
In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta’s Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they’ve done everything a legendary rock group should do.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
About THX® Certified Live!
Founded by film maker George Lucas, and today run by music industry veteran Jason Fiber, THX, remains true to its mission to truthfully deliver the artist’s vision to audiences. THX is leveraging its 40 years expertise in acoustic design to optimize the state-of-the-art audio experience for the 40 city Aerosmith historical tour. THX works in partnership with production teams and sound engineers to optimize the audio system design, implementation and calibrate quality playback in acoustically hostile environments for live music performances. Through this process, THX Certification ensures concertgoers get the best acoustic experience possible at each large-venue event, faithful to the experience intended by this iconic band. For further information, please visit: https://www.thx.com/certification/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230902834653/en/
CONTACT: Aerosmith
ID-PR |TeamAerosmith@ID-PR.comThe Black Crowes
Jessica Sciacchitano |jessica.sciacchitano@rcpmk.comLive Nation Concerts
Monique Sowinski |moniquesowinski@livenation.com
Valeska Thomas |valeskathomas@livenation.comTHX Ltd.
Jody Privette Young |jody@thx.comUMe
SujataMurthy |Sujata.Murthy@umusic.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA PENNSYLVANIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC EVENTS/CONCERTS
SOURCE: Universal Music Enterprises
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/03/2023 03:45 AM/DISC: 09/03/2023 03:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230902834653/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.