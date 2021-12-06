MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Aethlon Capital announced today that it successfully advised Navegate, Inc., a technology enabled logistics and supply chain management company headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., on the sale of its business to Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT) of Renton, Wash. As part of the transaction, which closed on December 3rd, Radiant acquired all of Navegate’s stock.
“Navegate has a rich and innovative history in the global supply chain industry that has spanned over five decades. The combination with Radiant will build on that legacy and is an exciting new chapter for all involved,” said Nathan Dey, Chief Executive Officer of Navegate. “We’re proud to be a trusted partner to our customers, and the synergies created by this transaction will enable us to better serve them as the demands of the logistics landscape continue to evolve.”
Sima Griffith, Managing Principal of Aethlon Capital, said, “The Aethlon team was pleased to represent Navegate’s owners on the sale of their company to publicly-traded Radiant Logistics, a transportation and supply chain management company with an extensive global network.”
Commenting on the acquisition, Bohn Crain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Radiant, said, “We are very excited to have the opportunity to join forces with Navegate. We have been patiently looking for the right next transaction to complement the Radiant network and we found it in Navegate. In addition to solidifying our presence in Shanghai, Navegate also strengthens our international services offering, particularly in the areas of customs brokerage, ocean forwarding and drayage services and brings with it a robust global trade management platform that we will be able to offer back to our broader network of over 100 operating locations across North America.”
About Navegate, Inc.
Navegate, headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., is a global supply chain management company providing best-in-class software and logistics management. They combine powerful cloud-based software with 50 years of industry expertise to reduce costs, optimize performance, and mitigate risk for their clients.
About Radiant Logistics, Inc.
Radiant, headquartered in Renton, Wash., is a provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
About Aethlon Capital, LLC
Aethlon Capital, LLC is a Minneapolis-based investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions and raising capital for manufacturing, technology, consumer, and transportation & logistics companies. For more information, visit: www.Aethlon.com.
