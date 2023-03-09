NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Aetos Capital today announced that it has acquired WestWater Research (“WestWater” or the “Company”), the leading strategic consulting firm in the United States specializing in water. WestWater provides its clients with comprehensive water market research and advises on water entitlement valuation, trading, and M&A. As part of this transaction, the existing WestWater management team will retain a significant stake in WestWater and continue to lead the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
WestWater has more than two decades of experience in water-focused advisory services. WestWater conducted some of the first water right appraisals and has been instrumental in defining water right appraisal standards in the western United States. WestWater has developed Waterlitix™, a proprietary database of water right sales and leases comprising the country’s largest and most comprehensive pricing source for water transactions. Through Waterlitix™, WestWater is the exclusive data provider for the Nasdaq-Veles California Water Index (NQH2O), which tracks the spot price for California water entitlements. WestWater also leverages Waterlitix™ to provide market leading transaction advisory services for its consulting clients.
“We are excited to partner with Aetos Capital. Aetos Capital is committed to growing our advisory business while also developing compelling investment opportunities in water,” said Clay Landry, CEO of WestWater. “We are confident that this transaction will bring about a new and exciting phase of growth for all of us at WestWater.”
Chris Allwin, CEO of Aetos Capital, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Clay and the WestWater team. Their industry expertise, innovative approach and trusted client relationships have established WestWater as the national leader it is today. Looking ahead, WestWater is well positioned to leverage its expertise and expand its services to help clients with critical water supply issues. We will put the entire Aetos Capital team behind them to unlock the tremendous growth opportunities on the horizon.”
Aetos Capital plans to launch an investment fund focused on water assets in markets throughout the western United States. The fund’s investments will be focused on developing and financing projects that provide reliable and sustainable water supplies to the region, creating value for both the region and the fund.
Chris Teryazos, President of Aetos Capital, stated, “The acquisition of WestWater is in-line with Aetos Capital’s focus on climate change and our desire to create niche investment strategies overlooked by other asset managers. Consistent with our values, we believe the proposed fund will generate excellent returns while pursuing investments that have a positive impact by creating safe, sustainable, and reliable sources of water. Most importantly, our strategic acquisition of WestWater gives us an unparalleled platform in water investing.”
Chris Allwin added, “The WestWater team’s experience and presence in all six key western states, combined with the support of the Aetos Capital investment staff, will allow the fund to generate proprietary deal flow and build a portfolio of best-in-class assets. Post-investment, WestWater will add value for the fund through hands-on management and by establishing long-term offtake contracts to increase exit values.”
About Aetos Capital
Aetos Capital is a diversified investment manager established to provide an institutional framework to alternatives opportunities. Aetos Capital strives to bring its clients a robust platform with niche ideas focused on diversifying portfolios. The firm is led by Chris Allwin, its CEO and Chris Teryazos, its President, and includes a team of dedicated professionals with deep experience in a variety of asset management roles.
About WestWater Research
WestWater Research is the premier advisory firm in the water rights industry. The firm specializes in water transaction advisory services, water right valuations and appraisals, marketing services, water resource economics, and water investment services. Over the last twenty years, WestWater has forged new approaches to water markets through the development of innovative contracting solutions, unique marketing approaches, and in-depth water trading analyses.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005232/en/
CONTACT: FGS Global
Stephanie Pillersdorf/Columbia Clancy
212-687-8080
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES UTILITIES
SOURCE: Aetos Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/09/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005232/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.