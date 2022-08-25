DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--
AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that various members of its management team will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Event Date: August 30 - 31, 2022
- Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
Event Date: September 7 - 9, 2022
Presentation Time: September 7, 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT
Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/technology2022/9G3Y51.cfm
All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.
