AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that Jordan Greene, Co-Founder, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate at the following upcoming conferences in New York City on June 14 th and June 15 th.
- Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Event Date: June 14 th
Presentation Time: 3:05pm ET
Webcast: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/061323a_js/?entity=24_RP4UVPD
- Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference 2023
Event Date: June 15 th
- Evercore Clean Energy Conference
Event Date: June 16 th
If you plan to be at these conferences or wish to meet with AEye while they are in New York, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.
All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Korea and the United States.
CONTACT: Jennifer Deitsch
AEye, Inc.
925-400-4366Margaret Boyce
Financial Profiles, Inc.
310-622-8247John Brownell
Financial Profiles, Inc.
310-622-8249
