Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company unlocking the power of T cells against oncogenic driver mutations, has been selected by Endpoints News Editor John Carroll as one of the most promising startups in biotech for his annual report on the Endpoints 11.
“We are honored to be included in this year’s Endpoints 11 as a recognition of our considerable progress and bold vision for the future,” said Jak Knowles, M.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Affini-T Therapeutics. “2022 has been a remarkable year of growth, from securing partnerships and financings to growing our team and pipeline, which provides us with a strong foundation to advance potentially curative therapies for patients with hard-to-treat solid tumors.”
“The Endpoints 11 special report always marks one of the high points of every year,” said Carroll. “And 2022 is a standout, with a list of biotechs that look to make remarkable achievements in the field of drug hunting. It’s a high risk, high reward industry, and the Endpoints 11 all have great ambitions. We celebrate their pioneering spirit and savvy.”
Affini-T seeks to create therapeutics that orchestrate the immune system to target oncogenic mutations and provide potential cures to patients in need. The company’s platform technologies are built to address significant challenges presented by solid tumors with oncogene driver targeting, cell selection and synthetic biology. Affini-T is advancing a pipeline of multiple potential first-in-class treatments for patients with solid tumors, led by programs targeting KRAS G12V and KRAS G12D.
