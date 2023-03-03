BOSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2023--
Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company unlocking the power of T cells against oncogenic driver mutations, today announced that data for its lead oncogenic driver candidate targeting KRAS G12V, AFNT-111, will be presented at the AACR Special Conference: Targeting Ras.
“We continue to see encouraging data from preclinical studies of AFNT-111 as we progress toward clinical investigation,” said Loïc Vincent, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Affini-T Therapeutics. “We have observed high potency and specificity as well as a favorable tolerability profile, which provides encouraging support for our oncogenic driver programs. We look forward to presenting these data at the AACR Special Conference: Targeting Ras in Philadelphia.”
Presentation details are as follows:
- Abstract #A009,Poster Session A: March 6 th 4:45-7:00 pm ET: AFNT-111: a novel TCR-engineered T cell therapy targeting the oncogenic driver KRAS G12V - Presenting Authors: Gary Shapiro, Ph.D. and Michele Hoffmann, Ph.D., Affini-T Therapeutics
About Affini-T Therapeutics
Affini-T is unlocking the power of T cells and targeting core oncogenic drivers to develop potentially curative therapies for solid tumor cancers. Our differentiated cell therapy platform harnesses state-of-the-art engineering and synthetic biology capabilities to target even the most devastating cancer-driving mutations, beginning with KRAS. We leverage these tools to optimize T cell functions and rewrite the rules of the solid tumor microenvironment, enabling the potential for sustained clinical outcomes in patients. Building on the world-class innovation inherent in our leadership team, founders and technologies, we are powered to develop transformational medicines that last. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
