Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company unlocking the power of T cells against oncogenic driver mutations, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Loïc Vincent, Ph.D., will present data from the Company’s oncogenic driver program targeting KRAS G12D, at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, Florida, taking place April 14 th – 19 th.
Oral presentation details are as follows:
- Session MS.CL07.01 - Immunotherapy: Sunday, April 16 th from 3:52 pm - 4:07 pm ET: Preclinical development of safe and effective T cell receptors specific for mutant KRAS G12D peptide
About Affini-T Therapeutics
Affini-T is unlocking the power of T cells and targeting core oncogenic drivers to develop potentially curative therapies for solid tumor cancers. Our differentiated cell therapy platforms harness state-of-the-art engineering, synthetic biology and gene editing capabilities to target even the most devastating cancer-driving mutations, beginning with KRAS. We leverage these tools to optimize T cell functions and rewrite the rules of the solid tumor microenvironment, enabling the potential for sustained clinical outcomes in patients. Building on the world-class innovation inherent in our leadership team, founders and technologies, we are powered to develop transformational medicines that last. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
