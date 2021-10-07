NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company, and Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, have launched My Offers, an innovative solution designed to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences.
“The synergy between Flybits’ embedded recommendation engine and Affinity’s unique ability to deliver and fund personalized high-value offers is a game-changer for banks looking to stand-out from their competitors. Together, we help financial institutions accelerate their time to market, and provide a personalized, highly relevant, clutter-free experience for their customers,” says Gerti Dervishi, Chief Growth Officer of Flybits. “Our partnership with Affinity Solutions helps bring contextual data insights and offers to the financial industry, providing better options and privacy, ultimately leading to better decisions and lives.”
Affinity Solutions and Flybits have combined their innovative solutions to reinvent how financial institutions can engage with customers through highly relevant offers. With My Offers, banks will now be able to draw on real-time, intelligent decisioning such as mobile activity, device status, weather, and propensity to buy, to provide customers with a wide range of personalized high-value offers that do not require bank funding.
“To really move the needle on card activation and engagement, you need to deliver those offers at the moments that are most relevant to the customer. With My Offers, we’re able to help banks do exactly that.” says Phil Lore, Chief Revenue Officer of Affinity Solutions.
With My Offers, financial institutions will be able to create superior customer interactions and engagement with the potential for significant business impact, in the simplest way possible —paving the path for next-generation mobile customer experiences.
About Affinity Solutions
Affinity is the authoritative source of truth for consumer purchase insights for news outlets, not-for-profits, research firms and businesses in the US. We power consumer engagement predicated on actual purchase behavior and consumer signals to help marketers evolve from campaigns to moments-based journeys.
For more information, visit www.affinitysolutions.com.
About Flybits
Flybits is the leading customer experience platform for the financial services sector, delivering personalization at scale. Its enterprise-level solution brings relevant content, products, offers, and information to a bank’s digital channels based on what each individual customer needs in the moments that matter.
For more information, visit www.flybits.com.
