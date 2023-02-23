SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:
- On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Libor Michalek, President, and Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat will begin at 8:00 AM PT.
- On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings at the 2023 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference in New York, NY.
- On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets Conference in New York, NY.
- On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, and Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 AM PT. They will be joined by Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, for investor meetings.
- On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and investor meetings at the Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15 AM PT.
The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.
About Affirm
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.
AFRM-F
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005183/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Media
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PAYMENTS FINTECH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS SOFTWARE RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT ONLINE RETAIL
SOURCE: Affirm Holdings, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/23/2023 08:30 AM/DISC: 02/23/2023 08:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005183/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.