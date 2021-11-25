Affordable ZTE Blade A7P Android Smartphone Arrives for the Holidays

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--
ZTE Canada, a leading global provider of turnkey networking solutions and consumer technology, today announced the launch of the Blade A7P Android smartphone. The phone will be made available beginning today at Rogers and TELUS with additional carriers to follow.
The Blade A7P delivers a low of POW thanks to a sleek design, wide 6.5-inch HD+ display, and 3200 mAh battery delivered all for an affordable price.
Large HD+ Display
The Blade A7P delivers a great view with a wide 6.5-inch HD+ display. A 1600 x 720 display resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio means you get more screen and thin bezels.
Dual-Rear Camera
Capture photos sure to impress with dual-rear camera, four-times digital zoom, and smart auto settings that deliver rich, high-quality photos and video.
Stylish Form & Function
The Blade A7P is slim, tall, and features a modern, durable design. The back fingerprint sensor enhances the user experience – delivering the convenience and security of accessing content with one tap.
Long-Lasting Battery
The 3200 mAH battery lasts up to two days* on average. With support for fast charging, you can power up in no time.
Android 11
The Blade A7P comes loaded with the latest Android 11 operating system – giving you full access to more than 1.9 million Android apps in the Google Play Store
Learn More About the Blade A7P
A full list of product specifications and more information on where purchase the Blade A7P is available at https://ztecanada.com/zte-blade-a7p/.
* All battery life claims are approximate and based on average mixed use under optimal network conditions in a lab setting. Actual battery performance will vary.
About ZTE Canada
ZTE Canada is a consumer electronics company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. We make incredible technology more accessible – from smartphones and tablets to mobile internet and smart home devices. ZTE Canada has comprehensive expertise across cloud, channel, and terminal products, and provides a variety of consumer mobile devices that support advanced wireless network ecosystems.
