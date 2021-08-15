KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials tell AP that President Ashraf Ghani left the country as Taliban say they will move further into Kabul.
Afghan officials tell AP that President Ashraf Ghani left the country as Taliban say they will move further into Kabul
