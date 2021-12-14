FILE - Afghans inspect damage of Ahmadi family house after U.S. drone strike, Aug. 29, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike in August that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, that they are frustrated and saddened by a decision that no U.S. troops involved in the strike will face disciplinary action.