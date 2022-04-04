DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--
The "Africa Mobile Money Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Africa mobile money market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.2% during 2022-2028.
This report on Africa mobile money market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the Africa mobile money market by segmenting the market based on technology, business model, transaction type, and country.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mobile money market are provided in this report.
Company Profiles
- MTN.
- Orange
- M-Pesa
- Tigo Pesa
- Airtel Money
Market Drivers
- Growing Mobile Money Providers
- High Internet Penetration
- Ease of Accessibility
Market Challenges
- Cyber Security Threats
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2019
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Technology
- USSD
- Mobile Wallets
- Others
Market by Business Model
- Mobile Led Business
- Bank Led Business
Market by Transaction Type
- Peer to Peer
- Bill Payments
- Airtime Top-ups
- Others
Market by Country
- Tanzania
- Kenya
- Uganda
- Ghana
- Others
