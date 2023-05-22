DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
The "Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker covers mobile pricing in 37 African countries. It surveys pricing from a total of 74 MNOs in 37 countries across Africa and includes 600+ price plans in total - comprising of post and prepaid plans.
This service provides a more detailed in-depth survey of the African mobile market and tracks in detail voice and data mobile services
The African Smartphone Tariff Tracker offers a unique insight into the pricing strategies of more than 74 MNOs in one of the most dynamic markets in the world based on rigorous analysis from the analysts. The key benefits are that you have easy access to a wealth of information in one source and allow you to extract as you like and produce your own tables and charts.
Service Coverage
Post-and prepaid smartphone offers including rental and usage charges.
Deliverables
- A Database (pricing is shown in local currency, Euro and USD ($) allowing for easy like-for-like comparisons)
- 4 issues
- Customer Support
Geographical Coverage -
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkino Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Congo
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- South Africa
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9vhou
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005372/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: AFRICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/22/2023 07:20 AM/DISC: 05/22/2023 07:20 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005372/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.