AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023 Announces Lineup, With Headliners Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus

AFROPUNK is a global movement, exploring all aspects of Black culture with events across multiple states and continents, but Brooklyn remains its home. Celebrating great music and vibrant culture in its home borough once again, AFROPUNK announces the lineup for AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023. Debuting at a new venue, Greenpoint Terminal Market, with an accompanying new theme, AFROPUNK BROOKLYN recruits two brand new headliners: iconic R&B singer & songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, makes her AFROPUNK headliner debut, where she will flex her astounding vocal muscles and perform music from her award-winning project Heaux Tales, while game-changing producer Flying Lotus will bring his cosmic live show to the historic waterfront. With additional performances from some of the most vital artists in music today, AFROPUNK returns to Brooklyn on August 26-27, 2023 at Greenpoint Terminal Market.
In addition to this year’s masterful headliners, AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023 promises a lineup full of some of the hottest artists in music today. The lineup runs a wide range of styles, welcoming Hip-Hop artists including Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$, as well as Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe, and Baby Tate, acclaimed jazz singler Madison McFerrin, NY rap vets the Beatnuts, trailblazing singers like Sudan Archives, Durand Bernarr, Dreamer Isioma, and the Brooklyn-born Iniko, South African amapiano producer DBN Gogo, and many, many more.
This year, AFROPUNK BROOKLYN debuts a brand new venue: Greenpoint Terminal Market. Located on the banks of the East River, with unbeatable views of the Manhattan skyline, Greenpoint Market provides a picturesque location for the performances and trademark AFROPUNK activations, including the Spinthrift Market and AFROPUNK's Bites 'n Beats. AFROPUNK will transform the space, adding lawns, trees, and other shade structures to allow for a soothing and soulful day outside. This year’s event in Brooklyn will introduce a new theme– CIRCUS OF SOUL –transforming the riverside blacktop into a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity, soundtracked by music that speaks to the heart of the Black experience. Expect many more activations, showcasing the artistry of local vendors and more, to be announced soon.
AFROPUNK is more than just an event, it's a celebration of life, music, food, and culture in the Black community. AFROPUNK has established a legacy as a safe space for Black alternative culture, offering a haven for attendees to show up as their most authentic selves. The end result of which is always a stunning community of people who respect, admire, and care for one another; it’s an experience unlike any other. Brooklyn is AFROPUNK's home–where it started in 2004–reliably turning out the most creative individuals in the borough to dress up and turn up.
In 2022, AFROPUNK made a triumphant return to NYC with AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2022, the first edition of the organization's flagship event in over three years. Headlined by Burna Boy and The Roots, last year’s AFROPUNK BROOKLYN brought additional performances from the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Isaiah Rashad, Lucky Daye, Doechii, Freddie Gibbs, Adekunle Gold, and many more.
AFROPUNK's celebration of all aspects of Black culture continued this past winter, with AFROPUNK + Lincoln Center: Black HERSTORY Live, a two-day takeover of Lincoln Center celebrating Black women and their contribution to arts and culture, featuring performances from artists like india.arie, UMI, and Danielle Ponder, plus poetry, dance, and more. Black HERSTORY Live continued the momentum from an ambitious 2022, which included Planet AFROPUNK Live events in Miami, Minneapolis, and Bahia, Brazil.
With AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023 on the calendar and more announcements to come, AFROPUNK is one of the most vital and vibrant cultural institutions in New York City and beyond.
To purchase tickets for this year’s two-day event, please visit: here. For updates about AFROPUNK BROOKLYN 2023, please join our text community, sign-up for our newsletter and visit: https://afropunk.com/festival/brooklyn/
