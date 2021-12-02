GREAT FALLS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Ric Edelman, named six times to “The Heavy Hundred” by TALKERS magazine as one the 100 most important radio talk show hosts in America, is launching THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman, a new nationally syndicated radio show debuting in 24 radio markets nationwide and all major podcast platforms. The program replaces The Ric Edelman Show, which Edelman has hosted for the past 30 years.
Edelman’s new program will focus on what he calls “the five personal finance topics that matter most” today: longevity, retirement security, exponential technologies, digital assets, and health & wellness. Using his trademark humor and unique delivery that makes complex topics easy to understand, Edelman will give listeners the education they need to help them achieve financial success in the 2020s and beyond.
“I’m thrilled to launch my new show and podcast,” Edelman said. “Advances in technology are disrupting every aspect of our lives, but also creating massive new investment opportunities. My mission is to help you learn how you can improve your wealth, health and lifestyle for the rest of your life.”
The program’s debut sponsors are Edelman Financial Engines, Global X ETFs, Invesco, Bitwise Asset Management. Initial advertisers include Choice and other leading financial services companies.
“Edelman Financial Engines is proud to be a sponsor of THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman radio show to raise awareness about advances in technology, science and medicine and their profound impact on our personal finances,” said Jason Van de Loo, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Planning at Edelman Financial Engines.
Global X ETFs CEO Luis Berruga said, “Ric Edelman’s reputation precedes him as a pioneer in the wealth management industry. THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTUREwith Ric Edelman will demystify some of the essential challenges faced by investors today, including exponential technologies and retirement security. Given our focus on thematic growth and income solutions built for the long-term, we saw this partnership as a natural fit in advancing our shared purpose of helping our clients and audiences pursue their financial goals.”
“Ric has an incredible ability to speak in plain English about the most complex and cutting-edge topics,” said Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan. “We are delighted to join THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman as founding sponsors as he helps educate investors about the financial innovations that are reshaping our world — and how to take advantage of them over the long term.”
Ryan Radloff, CEO of Choice said, “We’re excited to be working with Ric and supporting THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTUREwith Ric Edelman. Ric is going to help educate millions of RIAs and retail investors across the country about bitcoin and how it will reshape the way we save, invest, and plan for the future.”
“Ric Edelman’s forward thinking and commitment to helping investors achieve success has been rooted in a transparent, education-first philosophy which aligns well with our purpose. We are pleased that Invesco and Invesco QQQ could support THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman and its thoughtful approach in demystifying many of the innovative areas of personal finance important to future financial success,” said John Hoffman, Americas Head, ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Invesco. “We are confident that Ric’s ability to simplify the complicated and help investors make informed decisions for the future will be impactful to all listeners”
THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman will initially air in 24 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Boston, and Philadelphia. For a complete list of affiliates, podcast platforms and airtimes, visit thetayf.com
The Truth About Your Future LLC and Edelman Financial Engines are not affiliated. Views expressed by one are not attributable to the other.
About Ric Edelman
Ric Edelman is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 10 books on personal finance. He was ranked three times as the nation’s #1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron’s and founded the nation’s financial planning firm, now serving 1.3 million clients and managing $300 billion in AUM. Edelman is in both Research Magazine’s and Barron’s Financial Advisor Halls of Fame, and recipient of IARFC’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Investment Advisor, RIABiz and InvestmentNews all named him one of the most influential people in the investment management profession. He is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of 10 books on personal finance with more than one million copies in print in seven languages.
About The Truth About Your Future LLC
The TAYF is a multi-platform media company, delivering information and education to consumers, investors and companies in the fields of longevity, retirement security, exponential technologies, blockchain and digital assets, and health and wellness. The company delivers its content via radio, podcast, videocast, newsletter, books, live events, webinars, keynote presentations, consulting and an online store. Learn more at thetayf.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005348/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Janice Murphy
Marketing Director
603-957-2727
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER TV AND RADIO OTHER COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT LEGAL CELEBRITY INSURANCE FINANCE OTHER EDUCATION CONSULTING BANKING ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EDUCATION OTHER CONSUMER ONLINE INTERNET
SOURCE: The Truth About Your Future LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/02/2021 07:58 AM/DISC: 12/02/2021 07:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005348/en