Officials took into custody 32 Cuban migrants who arrived in the Florida Keys on Tuesday.
The 27 men and five women landed in the Sunrise Isle subdivision in the Middle Keys city of Marathon around 5 a.m., said Adam Hoffner, division chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami sector.
U.S. Border Patrol agents medically screened the migrants and will soon begin their removal proceedings, the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted at about 11:30 a.m.
This is the second migrant landing in the Keys this week, marking the end of a significant lull in arrivals — the result of stepped up federal and state resources sent to patrol the Florida Straits in January after numbers shot up immediately before and after the new year.
“There has not been any recent migrant landings in the Florida Keys,” Hoffner said Monday, the day after a boat carrying three men from Cuba arrived at Truman Waterfront Park in Key West.
Officials also took into custody the three men aboard that boat Sunday and will process them for removal.
