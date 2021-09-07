BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After Ida-related deaths of evacuated seniors, Louisiana officials say they'll revoke licenses of 7 nursing homes.
AP
After Ida-related deaths of evacuated seniors, Louisiana officials say they'll revoke licenses of 7 nursing homes
-
- Updated
Tags
- General News
- Health
- Business
- Hurricanes
- Tropical Cyclones
- Natural Disasters
- Accidents And Disasters
- Storms
- Weather
- Seniors
- Evacuations
- Healthcare Industry Regulation
- Industry Regulation
- Government Business And Finance
- Government And Politics
- Government Regulations
- Hurricane Ida
- Nursing Homes
- Aging And Disability Services
- Elder Care
- Elderly Welfare
- Human Welfare
- Social Issues
- Social Affairs
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization’s broadcast team, has died. He was 63.