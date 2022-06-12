North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.