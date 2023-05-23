After Us Now Available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Private Division and Piccolo Studio are proud to announce that After Us is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Explore a surrealistic world as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, in a quest to restore a bleak and broken planet by reviving the spirits of animals. This third-person adventure game combines platforming, puzzle solving, and Piccolo Studio’s signature style of emotional storytelling to create an unforgettable experience.