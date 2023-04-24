TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Agam Capital, an analytics driven platform strategically partnering with insurance companies to explore opportunities to enhance their financial flexibility, today announced that it has created an advisory board of leading insurance executives from across the globe. These seasoned professionals will further enable Agam to meet its goal of helping insurance companies deploy their capital more efficiently while minimizing risk.
Specifically, Agam is pleased to welcome Gary "Doc" Huffman, John Wight and Gopalan Srinivasan as the inaugural members of its Strategic Advisory Board. These diverse and talented executives each bring with them decades of experience as the CEOs of their respective insurance companies. Agam will benefit immensely from their guidance and perspectives in all aspects of its operations and especially, in global regulatory relationships.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome these world class executives to the Agam team,” stated Agam’s Co-Founders Avi Katz and Chak Raghunathan. “The opportunity to leverage the breadth and depth of their collective wisdom will enable us to further accelerate Agam’s growth trajectory by expanding into new products and geographies.”
- Gary "Doc" Huffman joined Ohio National in 2008 as Vice Chairman and has more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. He was promoted to Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer in 2009 and became Ohio National’s ninth president and Chief Executive Officer on December 1, 2010. In May 2012, he was elected Chairman of the Board of Ohio National’s Board of Directors. On December 31, 2020, Doc retired as CEO and on March 31, 2021, retired as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- John Wight is an Independent Senator in the Bermuda Parliament and currently serves as the Chairman of Agam Bermuda ISAC Ltd. He is the former Group Chairman & CEO of BF&M Limited, a publicly traded company on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. Mr. Wight has 35 years of experience in the financial services sector in Canada and Bermuda. He became President and CEO of BF&M in 2005, and then Chairman in 2019, prior to which he held the position of Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.
- Gopalan Srinivasan is currently Chairman of AgamAnalytics Private Ltd. and is spearheading the establishment of Agam’s platform in the Indian life, retirement, and health market. He was most recently the Director of National Insurance Academy of India. Prior to that he had 39 years of experience in the insurance industry both in India and abroad. He was Chairman and Managing Director of New India Assurance Co Ltd., a large Indian insurer, between 2012 and 2018. Prior to that he was Chairman and Managing Director of United India Insurance Co. Ltd for five years. He was also Managing Director and CEO of New India Assurance Co (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd. in the Caribbean for approximately four years.
“I am very excited to be associated with Agam Capital,” said Huffman. “Having worked with Agam on capital opportunities before, I feel the company is uniquely positioned to offer solutions that will accelerate the execution of their clients’ strategic plans.”
Advisory board member John Wight said, “I am very excited to be joining the Agam Strategic Advisory Board at this early stage of the company’s growth. Agam has unique capabilities and expertise to provide insurance solutions to its clients. I look forward to working with this very talented Agam team as they leverage world class analytics with their teams of experts to support the capital optimization goals of its clients.”
“I am delighted to be part of the Strategic Advisory Board and in the company of experienced and talented executives to help contribute to the growth of Agam Capital,” said Srinivasan. “The value Agam brings to the table as an analytics driven platform contributing to the efficiency of insurance companies is phenomenal. I see a tremendous future for Agam across the world and its proposed entry into the Indian insurance space is exciting considering the huge growth potential of the Indian market coupled with recent policy reforms.”
About Agam Capital
Agam was founded in 2016 by Avi Katz and Chak Raghunathan with the vision to create a cutting edge differentiated analytical platform. The execution towards this vision continued with the development of pALM, Agam’s proprietary asset and liability management (ALM) system. Offering end-to-end enterprise-wide risk and capital analytical solutions, pALM empowers strategic decision makers towards their capital optimization goals with a fully embedded dynamic strategic asset allocation (SAA) and enterprise risk management (ERM) framework, pALM supports Agam’s ability to offer one stop, turnkey insurance solutions.
Agam’s team of experts have a global reach with offices in the USA, Canada, Bermuda, and India. In addition, Agam Bermuda ISAC Ltd., is registered as a Class E insurer by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and offers a comprehensive suite of operational, management and governance services to its associated Incorporated Segregated Account (ISA) companies.
