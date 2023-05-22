TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
Agam Capital, an analytics driven platform strategically partnering with insurance companies to explore opportunities to enhance their financial flexibility, today announced that it has promoted Gaurav Rastogi, Chief Actuary of Agam Capital, to Partner. Mr. Rastogi, who joined Agam in 2020, will remain focused on the continued development of Agam’s actuarial functions including, valuation, financial modeling and assumption setting and validation. He has been a key part of Agam’s leadership team operating at the forefront of a number of Agam’s key strategic engagements.
“We are extremely pleased to promote Gaurav to Partner in recognition of his contributions to the success and progress of Agam,” stated Agam’s Co-Founders Avi Katz and Chak Raghunathan. “Gaurav has been a big part of our overall development and we are especially gratified to witness his professional growth here at Agam. He is a natural leader and has played a significant role in attracting and empowering the talented Agam team.”
"I am incredibly honored to be promoted to Partner at Agam and am deeply grateful to our leadership, colleagues, and clients for their unwavering support and guidance over the years," said Gaurav Rastogi. "I am excited about Agam’s future and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients and contribute to the continued success of our firm."
Prior to joining Agam, Mr. Rastogi was in the Insurance and Actuarial Advisory Service practice of Ernst & Young LLP. Previously, he held multiple valuation and pricing lead roles with Manulife Financial in their Individual Life Valuation and Affinity Market groups. Mr. Rastogi is a graduate of the University of Waterloo with a BS in Mathematics. He is also an FSA, FCIA and CFA.
About Agam Capital
Agam was founded in 2016 by Avi Katz and Chak Raghunathan with the vision to create a cutting edge differentiated analytical platform. The execution towards this vision continued with the development of pALM, Agam’s proprietary asset and liability management (ALM) system. Offering end-to-end enterprise-wide risk and capital analytical solutions, pALM empowers strategic decision makers towards their capital optimization goals with a fully embedded dynamic strategic asset allocation (SAA) and enterprise risk management (ERM) framework, pALM supports Agam’s ability to offer one stop, turnkey insurance solutions.
Agam’s team of experts have a global reach with offices in the USA, Canada, Bermuda, and India. In addition, Agam Bermuda ISAC Ltd., is registered as a Class E insurer by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and offers a comprehensive suite of operational, management and governance services to its associated Incorporated Segregated Account (ISA) companies.
